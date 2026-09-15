Jelly Roll has accomplished more in the music business than he ever imagined, but he's not sure that's where he's supposed to stay.

The country singer opened up about his future in music during a conversation with Y'all Access Radio's Kelly Sutton backstage at the Grand Ole Opry.

In a clip shared on social media Sept. 13, Jelly Roll explained that he's reached a point where he's willing to let his faith guide whatever comes next.

Everything that Jason [DeFord] or Jelly Roll wanted to do in the music business, I’ve done now, so at this point, I really need to go talk to God and see if he wants me to stick around, or what he wants me to do next.

Read More: Jelly Roll Explains Why He’s Taking a Break From Touring After Divorce

Jelly Roll Is Turning to God for Direction

Jelly Roll has earned three Grammy Awards, topped the Billboard 200 and landed 22 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. He's also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

But instead of immediately chasing another goal, he's taking a step back and asking God what he's supposed to do next.

“If God tells me to go work at a homeless shelter in Paducah, Ky., I’m outta here … y’all will never see me again … he gave me everything I ever wanted, man — Grammys, ACMs, CMAs, I’m a member of the Grand Ole Opry, like God has done it,” he said.

Read More: These 11 Country Stars Are Unapologetically Vocal About Their Faith

Jelly Roll also opened up about the personal work he's doing during this period of transition. He says he's completely sober, deep in therapy, and spending more time in his Bible.

“I just gotta go do a little bit of work on myself to make sure that I’m all the way ready,” he said. “I’m completely sober, though. I’m clear-headed, and I’m deep in therapy; I’m deep in my Bible, but I think that I gotta separate from the chaos of the business for me to really hear what God wants for me to do next.”

Jelly Roll Is Taking a Break From Touring

Jelly Roll has already started creating that distance from the music business. He wrapped up what he said would be his final show for the next year or two with a headlining performance in Colorado Springs on July 30, just days after telling a Salt Lake City crowd that he planned to step away from the road.

The break comes during a major transition in his personal life, as well. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo finalized their divorce on July 17, ending their 10-year marriage.

Get our free mobile app

For now, Jelly Roll isn't trying to map out exactly what his next chapter will look like. He's stepping away from the noise, doing the personal work, and looking to his faith for an answer.