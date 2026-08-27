Jelly Roll got political in a way few country stars ever have during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue on Monday (Aug. 24). Then, on Tuesday and Wednesday he did it again.

All told, the "Hands Up" singer spent about 10 minutes cracking on President Donald Trump.

Headlines don't quite summarize what Jelly Roll did properly. In country music, when a country singer jokes on a politician it's always followed with a quasi-apology as laughter fades away and it's never more than an irresistible quip or two.

This was several jokes across several topics on three different nights, with clips from the president's speeches and a commentary on the First Penis.

Jelly Roll will host Jimmy Kimmel Live! all week (Aug. 24-27).

Last week, Rosie O'Donnell hosted the show.

This week's appearances mark Jelly Roll's most public outings since his divorce from wife Bunnie Xo.

Read More: Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Relationship Timeline

It began on Monday. After a more personal opening two minutes that included a fashion confession and fishing story with Kimmel, Jelly Roll turned to the Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C., which Trump took part in.

"The president seemed to enjoy the Indy Car race, which was a real switch up for him because normally he only likes his own race," Jelly Rolls jokes.

OK (formerly) Big fella — we see you.

Jelly Roll Makes Fun of the President's Weight

The next story in the monologue was about the president's alleged weight gain. Jelly Roll remarked, "I've lost an entire Donald Trump" referring to his own massive weight loss in recent years.

"And let's be honest, based on his approval ratings it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing," he snaps.

Monday's three-minute-long Trump slam ends with him calling the president a "fat pig" before he offers an upside to weight loss that few talk about.

"Trust me, you'll be able to see your penis again," he says laughing.

Did Jelly Roll Apologize To Donald Trump

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Jelly Roll defended his right to make jokes about the president. "It's because I’m hosting a damn late night show,” he says.

After that he hardly backed down. Here are a few of the sharpest observations.

“If you wanted me to make jokes about Kamala Harris, you should have voted for her.”

“You can’t make the Great Lakes great again. They’re already great. It’s in the f---ing name.”

“We don’t have a problem with Canada, dude. You have a problem with Canada.”

(On the potential for increased toilet paper prices due to a feud with Canada) "Something poetic about it being expensive to wipe our ass just because the president is full of shit."

“I thought fat-on-fat crime was OK.”

"I believe in you Mr. President. With a little hard work, one day your waist line will be just as thin as your skin."

Between these jokes, Jelly Roll did offer a solemn tribute to Dolly Parton:

Predictably, responses to Jelly Roll's humor was not sharp and swift. Some called him a "traitor" while at least one politician hopes to keep him out of his district.

A Florida congressman named Jimmy Patronis says the singer can stay out of the panhandle.