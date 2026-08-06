Jelly Roll's ex-wife Bunnie Xo says the singer is the last guy who will ever put a ring on her finger. She's not going to getting married again now that the divorce is final.

"I will never," she says in a recent episode of the Dumb Blonde Podcast. That means it's three strikes and she's out of the wedding game.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's divorce was finalized in July 2026.

The couple split up two months earlier.

Their almost 10-year marriage begin with an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas.

Related: Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Relationship Timeline

All Three of Bunnie Xo's Husband's

Jelly Roll (real name: Jason DeFord) was Bunnie Xo's third marriage and the one that lasted the longest. They married on Aug. 31, 2016 and overcame a rocky five years — including a cheating scandal — before seemingly working things out to the point that they could enjoy their mutual professional success.

She didn't disclose the names of her other two husbands but one of them has been a very vocal supporter of hers, saying they're friends today and he'd love to win her back.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Francisco "Frankie" Lombardo told the Daily Mail he and Bunnie Xo (real name Alisa Carter) married in 2010 and divorced four years later. They argued about her career as an escort but what ultimately brought an end to their marriage was his parents and sister moving into his house after some legal troubles.

Details about Bunnie's first husband are very scarce, but Lombardo says he was the one who served Christopher Gilbert divorce papers, in 2009.

Bunnie confirmed she was married two times in her response to Jelly Roll's divorce filing.

Bunnie Xo Opens Up About Divorce (Kinda)

During Monday's (Aug. 3) episode of the Dumb Blonde Podcast, Bunnie and guest Denise Richards talk about their life experiences. That's where the podcast host agreed with Richards who said she would never marry again.

"No, me either. I can't do it. I will never," she says.

Then she rebuffs a popular narrative about why the marriage ended.

“The only people who know what’s going on inside of a divorce or a relationship, no matter how public they are, is the two people that are in it. All these other narratives that are created are not real," she says.

"People need to stop believing headlines. It's just not what it is."

There has been widespread speculation about what may have caused the divorce (suggested reasons: Infidelity, religion, that it was all an act to begin with) but neither party has offered anything specific.

Since news of their separation broke in mid-June, the topic has driven several conversations on her podcast.

Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Relationship Timeline: A Decade of Drama That Led To Divorce Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo say it was love at first site but they waited a bit to make it official. Sadly, after nearly a decade of marriage the country couple called it quits in May 2026.

From first kiss to their final pictures together, this is Jelly and Bunnie's relationship timeline. It's a true country original, filled with moments of passion, jealousy, forgiveness and addiction. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes