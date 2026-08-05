Jelly Roll has officially started his break from touring after wrapping up what he says will be his final show for the next year or two.

The country singer closed out his run with a headlining performance in Colorado Springs on Thursday (July 30), just days after telling a Salt Lake City crowd he planned to step away from the road.

"This has truly been a lifetime experience for me," Jelly Roll told concertgoers during the final stop of Post Malone's Big Ass Stadium Tour.

And in a couple of nights, I go to Colorado Springs and do my last show for a year or two. I'm fixing to take some time off and heal. Thank you for the opportunity.

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While Jelly Roll didn't elaborate on what he meant by "heal," his comments offered the clearest explanation yet for why he's pressing pause on touring.

Why Is Jelly Roll Taking a Break?

Jelly Roll has spent the last several years on a relentless schedule, balancing headlining tours, festival appearances, television appearances, and his stadium run alongside Post Malone.

Beyond saying he plans to "heal," the singer hasn't shared additional details about what his break will involve or when he expects to return to the stage.

A Major Life Change

The time away also comes just weeks after Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo finalized their divorce, ending their 10-year marriage.

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Court documents show the former couple reached a confidential settlement that includes a one-time lump-sum payment to Bunnie Xo, the division of shared assets, and no future alimony obligations.

Jelly Roll has not connected his decision to step away from touring to the divorce, and he has not offered any additional explanation beyond saying he plans to "take some time off and heal."

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For now, the singer appears ready to trade life on the road for some well-earned time away before returning to the stage.