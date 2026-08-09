Bunnie Xo may have bought a home in Los Angeles, but she says that her main home will still be in Nashville.

She clarified that on a new Ask, Tell, Confess segment of her Dumb Blonde podcast. Bunnie recently shared that she'd purchased a new home in California, and now she says that fans misunderstood the news as an announcement that she's leaving her home in Music City.

Read More: Bunnie Xo Says She Just Bought a House in Los Angeles

"I need you guys to understand something. The Cali home is a vacation home," Bunnie said.

"Nashville will always be home. This is my peace," she continued. "This is where I come to zen out and heal."

She talked about how her home in Nashville— which Jelly Roll ceded to her in full as part of their divorce proceedings — is customized specifically for her and so new, it's still a construction zone.

Bunnie also said there's no way she'd leave her animals permanently. Her Nashville estate is home to mini-cows, donkeys and more.

Why Did Bunnie Xo Buy A House in Los Angeles?

In her podcast, Bunnie said it's been a dream of hers for a while to own a West Coast home. It will come in handy if she wants to go to L.A. to record an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, too.

She also said that she'll use it as a sunny getaway during dreary Nashville winters.

"When it snows out here I like a break from the snow," Bunnie explains. "...I would like to go see some f--king sunshine in the middle of December when my depression hits."

Why Did Bunnie Xo Buy a $500,000 Car?

She announced the purchase of her West coast home in the same podcast episode where she shared she'd purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, an ultra-luxurious SUV customized with red seats and a sparkling ceiling interior that resembles a night sky.

That vehicle retails for approximately $500,000.

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Though she purchased the car just weeks after her divorce was finalized, Bunnie said that the two events had nothing to do with each other — rather, the car purchase had been "in the works for a year," as a present to herself for making it through IVF treatments.

"And it just so happens that it landed at this time in my life," she explained. "It has nothing to do with anything having to do with that part of my life."