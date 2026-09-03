Bunnie Xo is opening up about just how much her divorce from Jelly Roll affected her physically.

The podcast host said the split took a serious toll on her body, leaving her barely able to eat and causing her to lose 20 pounds.

Now, she's revealing just how bad things got behind the scenes during those first weeks after the couple split.

Bunnie Xo Lost 20 Pounds After the Split

“There was moments when my team had to pick me up off the floor and give me IVs,” Bunnie Xo said on Thursday's episode of Jenna Bush Hager's Open Book podcast, explaining that she “wasn’t eating” after she and Jelly Roll split in May.

“I was eating baby food to get by. I lost 20 pounds,” she shared. Bunnie Xo then found a little humor in the situation, joking, “Heartbreak, man, it’s the best freaking diet.”

Bunnie Xo Says the Divorce Really Hurt

Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, was married to Jelly Roll, 41, for nearly 10 years before the Grammy Award-winning singer filed for divorce on May 18.

The former couple officially finalized their divorce on July 17.

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Bunnie Xo made clear that continuing to move forward doesn't mean the end of her marriage didn't hurt.

Read More: Is Bunnie Xo Getting Her Own Reality TV Show After Divorce?

“That’s all you can do. When life hands you lemons, make freaking lemonade,” she said, before clarifying that she doesn't want people to think she's “out here acting like nothing doesn’t hurt.”

“Yeah, it hurt,” she continued. “And I talked about it and I let viewers in and I let them know on my podcast.”

Bunnie Xo has previously spoken at length about the breakup on her Dumb Blonde podcast, but her latest comments offer a glimpse at just how physically difficult those first weeks were.

Read More: Bunnie Xo Addresses Drinking Again After Jelly Roll Divorce

She was barely eating, lost 20 pounds, and, at times, became so physically depleted that her team had to step in with IVs.