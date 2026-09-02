Bunnie Xo is setting the record straight about her relationship with alcohol after recent videos of her drinking sparked concern from some people who follow her.

During a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie Xo addressed comments suggesting she had fallen out of sobriety. She explained that alcohol was never the substance she struggled with and that her decision to stop drinking in 2018 was primarily about how alcohol affected her mental health.

The conversation comes less than a month after Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll officially finalized their divorce on July 17, ending their 10-year marriage.

Bunnie Xo Addresses Her Sobriety Journey

Bunnie Xo has previously spoken about getting off hard drugs in 2017 and stopping drinking alcohol in 2018. She says, however, that alcohol was never the substance at the center of her recovery.

"I never had a problem with alcohol. I never had a problem with drinking in general," Bunnie Xo said. "I stopped drinking because I wanted to stop drinking, because the next day, my mental health could not handle it."

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She explained that drinking could leave her depressed or anxious, but she doesn't believe having a drink now means she's returning to the patterns that led her to stop using drugs.

Your girl has been having a little fun in the comfort of my own home. With just the girls. I don't think there's anything wrong with blowing off some steam. I'm literally blowing off 10 years of steam.

Bunnie Xo also referenced a previous conversation about having a drink while vacationing in Rome, reiterating that alcohol was never her primary substance problem. She added that she never went to rehab and made the decision to stop drinking because of its effect on her mental health.

Bunnie Xo Doesn't Want Her Old Life Back

Some people have told Bunnie Xo they miss the version of her who spent more time on her farm and posted videos with her animals.

But Bunnie Xo says that period of her life wasn't nearly as happy as it may have looked.

"The Bunnie who sat outside with her animals was the most depressed version of myself that I have ever been," she said. "I literally sat outside with my animals and cried and just soaked in their love and their energy."

Now, Bunnie Xo says she's trying to navigate a new chapter of her life.

I don't think it's fair to not allow a woman, or a person, who is trying to find themselves in a world that they haven't been in before. 10 years ago when I was single, it was a different world. And it's a newer world now, and I'm just trying to navigate it.

Bunnie Xo's Just Having Fun

Bunnie Xo also pushed back against comments accusing her of using drugs again.

"There's people in my comment saying that I'm on drugs. I would never," she said. She emphasized that she's being open about drinking again and doesn't intend to mislead the people who have followed her journey.

"I tell you guys everything I do before I do it. I've never lied. I've never led you guys astray," Bunnie Xo said. "I'm just having fun, and I deserve to have fun without being judged."

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Bunnie Xo acknowledges that her approach to recovery and healing may not look the same as someone else's.

"I think healing looks different for everybody," she said. "And if mine includes a little fu---ng tequila shot, I'm gonna do it."