Jelly Roll helped brighten the stage during a celebration of Dolly Parton's life on Saturday night (Aug. 29) in Nashville. He joined Carly Pearce for a rousing version of "9 to 5."

The song closed a night dedicated to Parton. In fact, the full cast joined Pearce and Jelly Roll for the sing-along.

Kathy Mattea, Channing Wilson, Dan Tyminski, T. Graham Brown, Belle Frantz, Ketch Secor and Molly Tuttle were the additional performers on Saturday at the Opry.

Pearce was the night's featured performer as she was celebrating her five-year anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member and her new Honest Woman album.

Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25 at age 80, after a short battle with cancer.

Related: Dolly Parton's 11 Siblings — Everything We Know About Their Lives and Career

See video of the moment below. Both Pearce and Jelly Roll are recent members of the Grand Ole Opry.

Mark Mosrie for the Grand Ole Opry Mark Mosrie for the Grand Ole Opry

Dolly Parton Tribute at the Grand Ole Opry - Set List

Saturday night's Grand Ole Opry lineup was selected well before Parton's death but each artist pivoted to pay tribute to the country icon. That was surely easier for some than it was others. For example, newcomer Belle Frantz was making her Grand Ole Opry debut, but she made it about Parton.

The Parton-centric set list is filled with Parton's biggest hits as well as titles some will Google. Each performance came with a personal story. Hat tip the Music Times for providing a proper show order.

Carly Pearce, “Those Memories of You”

Kathy Mattea, “Jolene”

Ketch Secor and Molly Tuttle, “Just Someone I Used To Know”

Dan Tyminski, “Smile When You’re Alone”

T. Graham Brown, “Beulah Land”

Belle Frantz, “Where No One Stands Alone”

Channing Wilson, “My Tennessee Mountain Home”

Jada Star, “The Orchard”

Carly Pearce and Jelly Roll (and the full cast), “9 to 5”

Dolly Parton, “I Will Always Love You” (Video)

Watch Jelly Roll and Carly Pearce Tribute Dolly Parton

Jelly Roll's appearance wraps a busy week for him. He spent Monday through Thursday hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! in California but showed no sign of being tired as he performed alongside Pearce.

The two singers are now labelmates, with Pearce's new Honest Woman album (feat. "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay with Riley Green) released on Stone Creek Records.

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Charming California Cabin Dolly Parton sold her cozy cabin in California in 2024, and pictures show a charming retreat that's as down-home as she was. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker