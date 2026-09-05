Lauren Alaina has joined the long list of country stars honoring Dolly Parton following the music icon's death on Aug. 25.

The singer paid tribute to Parton during a recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry, delivering a soaring rendition of “I Will Always Love You” on Wednesday (Sept. 2).

Alaina, who became an Opry member in 2022, appeared to fight back tears during the emotional performance.

Lauren Alaina Honors Dolly Parton at the Opry

Alaina chose one of Parton's most beloved songs for her tribute. “I Will Always Love You” carries even more emotion following Parton's death, and Alaina appeared to be fighting back tears as she sang.

Read More: 5 Singers Who Covered Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You'

Shortly after news broke of Parton's death, Alaina shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, remembering the country legend as a trailblazer who helped pave the way for artists like her.

“Dolly was and will always be the woman who paved the way for dreamers, singers, songwriters and small-town girls like me,” she wrote.

Alaina continued, “The times I got to spend with her meant the world to me. I’m so thankful to have had a woman like her to look up to. No one will ever do it like Dolly did. She had a heart of gold.

My heart is broken she isn’t here with us anymore, but my heart smiles for her being reunited with her husband and loved ones. May she rest in eternal peace. We will always love you, Dolly.

Dolly Parton's Influence on Lauren Alaina

Alaina's tribute highlights the enormous influence Parton had on women in country music, particularly those who grew up dreaming of becoming singers and songwriters.

For Alaina, who grew up in Rossville, Ga., Parton represented what was possible for a small-town girl with big musical dreams.

Now, Alaina has honored that influence from one of the most fitting stages possible — the Grand Ole Opry — by singing one of Dolly's most enduring songs.

Get our free mobile app

As Alaina's voice filled the Opry, her visible emotion made the tribute all the more poignant.