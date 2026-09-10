Dolly Parton's faith remained strong right up until the end, according to her sister Stella Parton.

Stella opened up about Dolly's final days during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, remembering the role faith played as her sister's health declined.

The sisters grew up with faith and music at the center of their family life, and Stella says that never changed for Dolly.

Dolly Parton's Faith Stayed Strong

Dolly's faith was rooted in her childhood in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee.

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Gospel music was part of her upbringing and remained an important part of her career, with Dolly continuing to record and perform songs inspired by her beliefs long after she became a country superstar.

She also spoke openly throughout her life about God, prayer, and her belief in heaven. Those beliefs remained personal to her, even as her public profile grew.

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Stella says that was especially clear during Dolly's final days.

Dolly's Last Request to Stella

Stella recalled one of the final things Dolly asked of her: “Prayers.”

It was a simple request, but one that carried a lifetime of meaning for the sisters.

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Stella's memory offers a glimpse of Dolly away from the spotlight — not as the country music icon recognized around the world, but as the sister who shared her childhood, her faith, and her family history.

After a career spent turning pieces of her own life into music, Dolly left Stella with a final reminder of something that had been part of her story all along.