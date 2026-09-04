Stella Parton is asking people to show “more compassion” following the death of her sister Dolly Parton, while also acknowledging the painful insensitivity she and her family have faced since the country music icon's death.

The 77-year-old singer-songwriter addressed the situation in a lengthy social media post Friday (Sept. 4), thanking those who have offered “genuine” support while acknowledging the difficult attention that has come with grieving such a public loss. Dolly died Aug. 25 at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

“Sadly, because of the way our lives have been lived in front of the public, we have no choice but to be subjected to incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers,” Stella wrote.

Stella Parton Calls Out the 'AI and Endless Garbage'

Stella specifically addressed the amount of AI-generated content and other material that has appeared online since Dolly's death.

“That includes a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage,” she wrote, describing the material as “challenging to absorb and/or ignore.”

She said the people “exploiting the loss and tragedies of others” will eventually move on to “the next stampede of endless misinformation.”

Read More: Dolly Parton’s 11 Siblings: Everything We Know About Their Lives and Careers

But Stella also acknowledged the love her family has received. She said Dolly “would be surprised and delighted by the love her family and she has been shown” since her death.

She loved her fans and the public in general. That is the reason she chose not to express her opinions on a lot of things like politics, religion, and individuals in the public eye. She knew as well as anyone what a negative vortex that could turn into which is nothing but a huge waste of positive energy.

Stella Wants People to Learn From Dolly

Stella said she has experienced many of the same “slights and insults” as her sister throughout her life, including during the family's recent loss.

Read More: Freida Parton Says Losing Dolly Feels Impossible to Believe: ‘It Still Doesn’t Feel Real’

She ended her message with a direct request for people to take something from the way Dolly lived her life.

“Finally, I ask that you show more compassion and wisdom as we move forward in life,” Stella wrote. “Use my sister’s life as an example for tolerance and respect toward others. It’s not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage, or snarky tweets.”

Stella then asked people to consider what really matters at the end of life.

“At the end of the day or the end of a life, how will you feel about yourself?” she wrote. “It’s not about what other individuals you will never meet think of you!”

Read More: 4 Most Inappropriate Responses To Dolly Parton's Death

She also added a personal clarification at the end of her post, saying she has never tried to be like Dolly despite the similarities they share as sisters.

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“That being said, I’ve always embraced my own personality and will continue to be myself and express my opinions as I deem appropriate regardless of what anyone thinks of me,” Stella wrote. “It’s my right as a human being!”