Dolly Parton's sister Freida is sharing the heartbreak of losing the woman the world knew as a superstar, but she knew as her "Dolly Momma."

Four days after Dolly's death, Freida opened up about the loving bond they shared and the role her big sister played in her life long before she became a global icon.

Now, Freida is asking for prayers as her family tries to navigate what she calls an "insurmountable loss."

Freida's Tribute

Freida, 69, shared her emotional tribute on Facebook Saturday (Aug. 29), thanking her followers for "bearing with me as I mourn the death of my big sister."

I know to the entire world, she was a superstar, but to me, she was my Dolly Momma. She was the sister who would climb into bed with me when I was little because we were both afraid of the dark.

But Dolly's role in Freida's life went far beyond being an older sister. Freida revealed that Dolly stepped up and helped raise her from age 13 to 18.

Read More: Dolly Parton’s 11 Siblings: Everything We Know About Their Lives and Careers

"She was the one who tried to convince me to wear her wigs at my shows in Dollywood," Freida added, joking, "sorry, sister, but I definitely didn't listen to you on that one."

Like any sisters, they had their disagreements, Freida acknowledged. But those moments never changed how deeply she loved Dolly.

"Like all sisters, we definitely had our share of arguments and disagreements throughout the years, but even through all the highs and lows, and all the laughter and tears, I never stopped loving her," she wrote.

The Sisters' Bond

Freida asked fans to pray for her family as they cope with Dolly's death.

There will never be anyone who can replace her in our hearts. And I know she holds a special place in many of yours as well. I know she would want me to keep going, keep smiling and keep sharing the love she gave so freely with others. That is what I'm going to try to do, even on the days when it feels impossible.

Freida said she is also "working on something very special" in Dolly's honor, calling it her way of keeping a little piece of her sister with her while sharing Dolly with the fans who loved her, too.

Read More: 30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young

"Thank you for loving her, for praying for her, and now, for loving and praying for all of us," she concluded.

Remembering Dolly

Dolly died Tuesday (Aug. 25) at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, according to her representatives.

Her nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death, saying Dolly had "lived in the light." Her family later gathered in Nashville to lay her to rest.

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For millions of fans, Dolly was the voice behind "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You." For Freida, she was something much more personal: the sister who climbed into bed beside her when they were afraid of the dark, who helped raise her and who never stopped being her "Dolly Momma."