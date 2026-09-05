Dolly Parton was married to husband Carl Dean for nearly 60 years, but she kept many of the intimate details close to the vest and out of the spotlight.

She said that was the point.

What Was the Secret to Dolly Parton's Long Marriage?

"I've been married for 53 years come next May, and my husband and I have a great relationship," Parton told People in 2018.

"I always joke and laugh when people ask me what's the key to my long marriage and lasting love. I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do."

"We've been together most of our lives. He doesn’t care what I wear as long as I’m happy," she added — though she went out of her way to get dolled up for her man, even still. "He loves me the way I am."

READ MORE: Here's the Real Reason Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Never Dated

The two met when Parton was just 18 years old.

"When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner," recalled the country icon, who renewed her vows with Dean in 2016. "He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald's."

"We know a few little places we can go without being bothered. He only likes to go places where he can be comfortable!" she said.

And while the couple never had children during their marriage, it is something that Parton was able to get used to through the years.

"Now that I’m older, I realize I didn’t have kids of my own, so everybody’s kids could be mine," she said.

Parton's Imagination Library donated more than 100 million books to children through the years. "I [want to] empower children and give them confidence."

Carl Dean died in March of 2025 at the ag of 82 after battling Alzheimer's for years.

Parton died on Aug. 25, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young Dolly Parton has been a fixture in country music and really, all of entertainment, since the 1960s. The only thing that has changed about the icon is her age — she's as radiant as she's ever been! Check out these pictures of a young Dolly Parton. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Charming California Cabin Dolly Parton sold her cozy cabin in California in 2024, and pictures show a charming retreat that's as down-home as she was. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

12 Rarely Seen Photos of Dolly Parton In the '70s Dolly Parton was a really, really big star in the 1970s, so when she showed up to party, famous people gathered around her. The country music icon was a must-see act on both coasts, and photos not included in this illustrious gallery feature her dancing at Studio 54 and performing across the world.

These 12 rarely seen photos of Dolly Parton from the 1970s give you a look at what her life — and celebrity life in general — was like 40 to 50 years ago. There are a few country stars included in these pics, but mostly this list is filled with unexpected moments with other stars you'll recognize.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes