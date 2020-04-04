Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean have been married for more than five decades, and she says one of the factors to their successful marriage is the fact that she is often out of the house. But now that they're both in quarantine due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, she jokes their marriage could be in jeopardy.

Joining Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush for a video interview from the comfort of her Nashville home, Parton revealed that one of the secrets to her thriving relationship with her husband is that they both have a healthy sense of humor, even if they have differing opinions on what is funny.

"We just absolutely laugh all the time and I think there's a whole lot to be said about being good friends," she notes.

Another key factor is that Parton is typically out of the house or on the road with one of her many business ventures. But with the coronavirus outbreak keeping them both at home, the country star admits they may get on each others' nerves.

"The reason it worked for me is because I've stayed gone. I can't get away now," she jokes. "I'm stuck there now. I might find out who he is. We may not make it until the next anniversary."

In addition to following the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions guidelines to self-quarantine, Parton is doing her part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by donating $1 million to Vanderbilt in Nashville where her longtime friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, and other doctors are currently researching cures for the virus. According to the CDC, the U.S. currently has more than 239,000 cases of COVID-19 and 5,443 people have died from the virus.