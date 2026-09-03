Dollywood has been home to some very special residents for decades, but they're no longer living at the Tennessee theme park.

The bald eagles that called Dollywood's Eagle Mountain Sanctuary home for 35 years have officially moved on — and they're not coming back.

The change follows a storm that damaged the sanctuary earlier this year, leading Dollywood and the American Eagle Foundation to make a different plan for the birds' future.

What Happened to Dollywood's Bald Eagles?

In April, a storm damaged Eagle Mountain Sanctuary and three bald eagles escaped. One of the birds, Caesar, was found safely about two weeks later.



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The eagles were moved to the American Eagle Foundation's 50-acre educational and conservation campus in Kodak, Tenn., about 15 miles from Dollywood.

Rather than move the birds back to Dollywood, the two organizations ultimately agreed that the Kodak campus would become their permanent home.

Eagle Mountain Sanctuary has played an extraordinary role in our history and in helping generations of people understand and appreciate these magnificent birds. As we look to the future, our Kodak campus gives us an exciting opportunity to build upon that legacy, expand our conservation and educational work, and provide an outstanding permanent home for the bald eagles in our care.

The Bald Eagles Were Part of Dollywood for 35 Years

The bald eagles became part of Dollywood in 1991, when the theme park and American Eagle Foundation began their partnership to introduce millions of guests to America's national symbol and educate them about protecting bald eagles and other birds of prey.

Dolly Parton was there when it all began. In April 1991, Parton, Al Cecere and Bob Hope participated in the Grand Opening Ceremony for Eagle Mountain Sanctuary, where they released a bald eagle into the habitat.

For more than three decades, the sanctuary gave Dollywood visitors the chance to see the birds while learning about conservation.

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Although the eagles won't be returning to Eagle Mountain Sanctuary, Dollywood isn't completely losing its connection to birds of prey.

Guests can still see bald eagles and other raptors through the park's Birds of Prey program at the Wings of America Theater, where they can learn about conservation and the important role these birds play.

Dollywood announced the change on Aug. 21, just four days before Parton's death at age 80.

The sanctuary may be entering a new chapter, but the mission behind it remains — and the bald eagles that spent 35 years at Dollywood now have a permanent home just down the road.