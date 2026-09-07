Country music has always been about telling stories, whether they're about falling in love, losing someone, chasing a dream, or just trying to make it through another day.

The genre has a way of turning everyday experiences into songs that feel deeply personal, and that includes the frustrations of working for a living.

There are plenty of country songs about long hours, lousy bosses, low pay, and feeling stuck in a job that seems to have no future.

Whether you've spent years with the same miserable boss or you're just counting down the hours until your next shift ends, country music has plenty of songs for that particular kind of frustration.

Read More: 10 Best Songs About Hard Work

If you've ever stared at the clock, counted down until quitting time, or dreamed about telling your boss exactly where to go, these five country songs about hating your job are for you.

5 Country Songs About Hating Your Job

'Take This Job and Shove It' — Johnny Paycheck

Johnny Paycheck's “Take This Job and Shove It” is practically the ultimate anthem for anyone who's ever fantasized about telling their boss exactly what they think.

The song follows a frustrated worker who's had enough of working hard without getting the respect he deserves. Eventually, he reaches the point where there's only one thing left to say.

'9 to 5' — Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's “9 to 5” turned the frustrations of the working world into one incredibly catchy country hit.

Written for the 1980 film 9 to 5, the song aims at the daily grind, greedy bosses, and the feeling of working hard without ever getting ahead. It's upbeat enough to sing along to, but the lyrics are all about the exhaustion and frustration underneath that routine.

'Oney' — Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash tells the story of a man who's finally reached the end of his patience after spending 21 years working for a cruel boss.

He's on his last day of the job, and he's more than ready to give his boss a piece of his mind. Cash's gritty delivery makes the song feel like the musical equivalent of finally walking out the door after years of putting up with too much.

'Blowin' Smoke' — Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves takes a more sarcastic approach to workplace misery in “Blowin' Smoke.” The song follows waitresses stuck working low-paying shifts, dealing with lousy tips and a frustrating boss while dreaming about something better.

Musgraves captures the particular kind of burnout that comes from knowing you're capable of more but still having to show up for another shift.

'I Hate This Job' — David Morris

David Morris brings the workplace frustration into the modern country era with “I Hate This Job.”

The viral country/rap crossover captures the familiar struggle of desperately wanting to quit while still needing the paycheck. It's blunt, relatable, and gets straight to the feeling behind the title.