Dolly Parton had plenty of opportunities to make a whole lot of money during her career, but she wasn’t going to say yes to everything that came her way.

One of the more interesting examples happened when Parton was offered a role in the 1984 movie Supergirl. And this wasn’t some small part, either.

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According to Entertainment Weekly, Parton was offered $7 million to play the villain in Supergirl, a role that ultimately went to Faye Dunaway.

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Think about that for a second. $7 million was an even larger amount of money in 1984, and Parton still decided it wasn’t worth taking the role.

Dolly Parton Wasn't Interested in Playing a Villain

During a 1992 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parton talked about the offer and explained why she turned it down. She said she wasn’t interested in playing a character who was simply evil, and apparently the way the role was presented to her didn’t sit right.

READ MORE: Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton’s ‘When I Get Where I’m Going’ Hits Different After Her Death

Not even $7 million could get Parton to sway away from her persona.

In the end, Parton passed.

Dunaway took the role of Selena, the villain in Supergirl, and Parton went on with her career without the movie being part of her resume.

The incident shows something about Parton that was consistent throughout her career: She always had full control of her image and likeness.

Dolly Parton Was Selective About the Movie Roles She Took

Parton was very selective about the movie roles she chose. She wasn’t just looking for the biggest paycheck or the role. Instead, she cared about how she was portrayed and the kind of characters she wanted to play.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes