Dolly Parton left behind a lot of songs, but one of them came directly from one of the darkest days in American history.

Remember When: Dolly Parton Wrote "Hello God" the Day After 9/11

Parton wrote "Hello God" the day after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The tragedy had such an effect on her that she turned to songwriting to try to make sense of what had happened.

The result was a prayer in the form of a song.

"Hello God" sounds like Parton having a conversation with God, asking questions about the tragedy and the state of the world. She wasn't pretending to have the answers, in true Parton form, she was trying to understand something that was difficult for so many people to comprehend.

Read More: Dolly Parton’s First Posthumous Release Takes Her Back to Her Mountain Roots [Listen]

Parton later talked about how 9/11 made her realize just how fragile life can be and how quickly everything can change.

The song appeared on her 2002 album Halos & Horns, and it became one of the most personal songs in her catalog, and remains as one to this day.

℗ 2002 Dolly Records Dolly Parton - Halos & Horns

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Looking back on Dolly Parton's remarkable career, "Hello God" stands out because it shows a different side of the legendary songwriter. She wasn't writing about love, heartbreak or chasing a dream. She was writing about fear, faith and trying to find some sense of hope after an unimaginable tragedy.

Twenty-five years later, "Hello God" remains a powerful reminder of how Parton could take a moment of enormous pain and turn it into something people could hold onto.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes