Dolly Parton's family gathered in Nashville to say goodbye to the woman they knew not just as a country music legend, but as the aunt who made them feel deeply loved.

Her niece, Lainey Mae Parton, confirmed that Dolly was laid to rest Friday (Aug. 28), sharing an emotional tribute the following day.

For Lainey, saying goodbye meant trying to put into words what Dolly meant to her long before the world knew her as a superstar.

Dolly Always Made Her Feel Enough

"This is a really hard post for me to make," Lainey wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Dolly with family members. "I wanted to wait until after my granny was laid to rest yesterday before I tried to put any of this into words."

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Lainey described Dolly as a constant source of encouragement who made her feel capable of chasing any dream.

She always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn't do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself.

Then came one of the most telling parts of Lainey's tribute. "Most people can think of at least one bad memory with everyone in their family," she wrote. "I honestly can't think of one with her."

Dolly Made Her Nieces and Nephews Feel Like Hers

Dolly never had children of her own, but she was deeply involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews. Lainey said Dolly made them feel as though they were her own.

"She made all of her nieces and nephews feel like 'hers,'" Lainey wrote. Now, the reality of losing that presence is difficult for her to comprehend.

"It still doesn't feel real that she's gone," Lainey wrote. "I'm going to miss her voice, her laugh, her hugs, and just knowing she was there."



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Dolly was laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, where her family gathered Friday.

Dolly Parton's Final Goodbye

Dolly died Tuesday (Aug. 25) at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Her nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death, describing her as someone who had "lived in the light."

While the world knew Dolly for her music, philanthropy and larger-than-life personality, Lainey's tribute offered a glimpse of the woman her family knew at home: someone who made the people she loved feel like they could dream as big as they wanted.