Dolly Parton's final goodbye was far more intimate than many might have expected for a country music legend of her stature.

The "Jolene" singer was laid to rest beside her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, on Aug. 28 in Nashville, just three days after her death at age 80. According to her cousin Richie Owens, only a small number of loved ones were there.

And Owens says that's exactly how Dolly wanted it.

Dolly Parton's Burial

Owens opened up about the burial during an appearance on the Today show Thursday (Sept. 3), explaining that he doesn't really consider it a traditional funeral.

The word keeps getting brought up, 'a funeral.' I don't believe that is really the case in the situation. It was a burial to be buried beside [her husband, Carl Thomas Dean]. She wanted it very small.

Dolly's immediate family had previously announced that she wanted a small, private service following her death.

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Owens said only "a few" loved ones were present, while others who might have wanted to attend were unable to be there.

Dolly Wanted to Keep It Private

Owens emphasized that the small gathering wasn't because of any bad feelings or family conflict. It was simply what Dolly wanted.

"It was very quiet, very quickly done and not for any bad reasons whatsoever," he explained. "It's just what she wanted. She wanted to keep it very, very private."

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Dolly was laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, where she was buried beside Dean. Dean died at age 82 in March 2025 after nearly 60 years of marriage to the country music legend.

Dolly Parton's Final Resting Place

Dolly's burial took place just days after her death on Aug. 25.

Her representatives said the country icon died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, surrounded by loved ones, following a brief battle with cancer.

In a statement after her death, Dolly's team remembered her for bringing "joy, laughter, hope and integrity" to everything she touched. They also highlighted her generosity through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and her support of medical research.

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While Dolly's career made her one of the most recognizable figures in country music, her final farewell was intentionally small — exactly as she had wanted.