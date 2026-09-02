While Dolly Parton's legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of her fans after her passing, her theme park will also enshrine the country veteran.

What Is Dollywood Doing to Honor Dolly Parton?

While visiting the park is certainly a way for fans to pay their respects to Parton, the park will be creating unique experiences for guests to visit, and even a new character for them to interact with.

"It makes complete sense for us to see about a new character being added to the park in 2027," Dollywood president Eugene Naughton said in a press conference on Wednesday (Sept. 2). "And we're calling this new character The Dream Maker."

This new character will make its home in the Wild Wood Grove area, which Naughton says was the part of the park that Dolly was very proud of.

Dollywood's waterfall feature will have a reflection area added to it with a large guitar sculpture.

"I hope this becomes the place on property that will give a chance for people to reflect on the impact that Dolly's had on you personally," Naughton points out.

Other additions will include a new footpath in Sevierville, a new entrance and a new grand finale that will be added to the Songteller Experience.

Dollywood Will Carry Out Dolly Parton's Wishes Through 2036

Naughton noted that Parton wasn't really into the day-to-day operations of the park, but she "lit up" when they talked about the future. Many of the changes that will be happening were always part of the plan that the country singer was very much a part of crafting.

"You know, our Dreamer in Chief really taught us well, and believe me, she gave us the gift of time to be able to prepare what was gonna eventually be happening here and the foundations of being a great place for families to come that will never go away," he notes.

"We have plans all the way through 2036 that she laid emphasis on for us as a leadership team, and I'm really confident in that," Naughton adds.

These new changes and features are expected to be open to the public by March 2027.

Parton passed away at the age of 80 on Aug. 25, 2026, following a brief battle with cancer.