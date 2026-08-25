New details have emerged about what led to Dolly Parton's death.

The country music icon's death was announced Tuesday (Aug. 25) by her nephew, Bryan Seaver.

Parton died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, where she was surrounded by loved ones. She was 80.

Dolly Parton's Cause of Death Revealed

Parton's representatives confirmed to TMZ that she died following a brief battle with cancer.

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They said Parton was surrounded by loved ones at the Nashville cancer center and described her as someone who spent her life bringing "joy, laughter, hope and integrity" to everything she touched.

Her representatives also pointed to her generosity through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and her support of medical research.

They said her "unconditional love for others" was the driving force behind the lasting impact she leaves behind.

Dolly Parton's Final Days

Seaver announced Parton's death in an Instagram video Tuesday, four days after she was admitted to the hospital.

"My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next," Seaver said.



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He explained that Parton had asked him years ago to make the announcement when the time came.

It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.

Parton's immediate family will hold a small, private service at her request. Her representatives have asked fans to honor her by supporting the Imagination Library instead of flowers.

Dolly Parton's Legacy

Parton released her debut album, Hello, I'm Dolly, in 1967 and went on to become the best-selling female country music artist of all time, selling more than 160 million albums worldwide.

Her career produced some of the most recognizable songs in country music, including "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You."

But her impact extended far beyond music. Through the Imagination Library, medical research and decades of philanthropy, Parton built a legacy of giving that was every bit as significant as the music she left behind.