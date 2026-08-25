Dolly Parton's family is planning a small, private funeral service following the country icon's death at 80.

The service will be held at Parton's request, according to a statement from her representative. The family is also asking fans to honor her by supporting one of the causes closest to her heart.

Despite the larger-than-life career she built, Parton's final farewell will be a private family gathering.

Dolly's Funeral Arrangements

Parton's immediate family will gather for a small, private service to celebrate her life and legacy.

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"Dolly's fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message at www.dollyparton.com," her representative said.

The family is asking that fans who wish to send flowers instead make a donation to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Parton founded the organization in 1995 to provide free books to children from birth through age 5.

Dolly's Family Announces Her Death

Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death in an Instagram video Tuesday (Aug. 25), four days after she was admitted to the hospital.

"My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next," Seaver said.



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Seaver explained that Parton had asked him years ago to make the announcement when the time came.

It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.

Parton leaves behind a career spanning more than five decades. She released her debut album, Hello, I'm Dolly, in 1967 and became the best-selling female country music artist of all time, with more than 160 million albums sold worldwide.

Her catalog includes "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You," while her philanthropy became an equally important part of her legacy.

Now, her family is honoring her wishes with a private farewell while giving fans around the world a way to remember her and support a cause she cared deeply about.