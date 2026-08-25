Reba McEntire is remembering Dolly Parton with a heartfelt tribute following the country icon's death at 80.

Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced her death Tuesday (Aug. 25). McEntire took to Instagram shortly afterward to remember her longtime friend.

"Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side," McEntire wrote.

Reba McEntire Remembers Her 'Buddy' Dolly Parton

McEntire thanked Parton for everything she gave to the world through her music and generosity.

"Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang.

The two country stars maintained a friendship throughout their decades in the music industry, and McEntire's tribute included memories that went beyond their careers.

"I'll never forget the first time I met you, and I'll never forget our last conversation," she wrote. "I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you."

Dolly Parton's Legacy

Parton leaves behind a career spanning more than five decades. She released her debut album, Hello, I'm Dolly, in 1967 and went on to become the best-selling female country music artist of all time, with more than 160 million albums sold worldwide.

Read More: The Top 20 Dolly Parton Songs, Ever

Her catalog includes "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You," songs that became defining parts of country music and popular culture.

Seaver announced Parton's death in an emotional Instagram video, explaining that she had asked him years ago to deliver the news when the time came.

"Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens," he said.



Read More: Remembering the Country Stars Who've Died So Far in 2026

McEntire ended her tribute by imagining Parton reunited with the people she loved.

"Thank you, Lord, for Dolly," she wrote. "She's gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her."