Country queen Dolly Parton has died. The singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist died in Nashville on Tuesday at age 80.

A note from Parton's publicist offers no details around the circumstances of her death. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Parton's nephew Brian Seaver also shared the news in a video posted on the singer's social media pages. He offers a glimpse into her later years, admitting that she asked him years ago to make this statement.

Parton's death comes 17 months after the death of her husband, Carl Dean.

The couple had no children but enjoyed the company of their large extended family.

Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Read More: See Pictures of Dolly Parton Through the Years

How Did Dolly Parton Die?

Details about how or where Parton died were not made available but she has had health struggles for over a year, some of which caused her to postpone, cancel or skip public events.

In 2025, she postponed and eventually canceled a residency in Las Vegas. Another missed appearance came this spring, but she was well enough to open a travel stop in Tennessee.

Earlier this month she missed a planned celebration at Dollywood. She was thought to have been present for the opening of a roller coaster but admitted her health was keeping her down.

"Now I've told you before, all my fans, that I have had a few little health issues. And sometimes I get a little dizzy, and I get dehydrated," she said in a pre-recorded video.

Dolly Parton's Final Interview?

That would prove to be her final public appearance, but she would give another interview.

Last Friday (Aug. 21), People published an interview with Parton in which she commented on her health. Specifically she said was having some "hard times with my health."

"I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she told the magazine.

The note from her publicist says she died peacefully in Nashville and a small service will be held for family.