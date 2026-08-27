Goodbye, Dolly: See Pictures of Dolly Parton Through the Years

Dolly Parton celebrated a milestone birthday in 2026. Sadly, it would be her last.

To honor the country music icon's 80th birthday in January, we took a walk down memory lane with photos from her decades-long career.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Obituary: Country Music Icon Dead at 80

Dolly Parton's Humble Beginnings

You've heard Dolly's story.

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born Jan. 19, 1946, in East Tennessee, and grew up poor, overcoming a number of hardships to establish a lifelong career as one of the most respected country singer-songwriters in history.

Parton began her career at a really young age on radio shows before doing her own music.

At 18, she moved to Nashville to try and make it in Music City.

Her commercial success came when she collaborated with Porter Wagoner on "The Last Thing on My Mind," a cover. The song became a hit single. It was Parton's first taste of success, but it wouldn't be her last.

Dolly Parton Is a Global Superstar

Throughout her storied career, Parton delighted audiences all over the world and has certainly become a global icon. From her signature look to her philanthropic efforts, the country veteran was beloved by millions.

During her life, Dolly Parton became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a winner of Grammy Awards, CMA Awards, ACM Awards and even two Academy Awards.

Country music wouldn't be the same without her spirit and that Southern voice.

In recent years she has been honored with several lifetime achievement awards, including the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th CMA Awards and the MusiCares Person of the Year award.

Parton was the first country singer to receive such an honor.

Her impact on music has been so great that she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, solidifying her influence across genres.

Let's celebrate 80 years of life with Dolly Parton! She'll forever be missed.