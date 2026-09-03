Carrie Underwood is still trying to put into words what Dolly Parton meant to her.

After Dolly's death, Underwood reflected on the country music icon, and what made her so special... not just as an artist, songwriter and performer, but as a human being.

Carrie Underwood Says Dolly Parton ‘Set the Bar at Its Highest’

"Dolly was the perfect example of how to be," Underwood tells her record label, MCA. "She was an incredible artist and songwriter and performer, all of those things."

But it was Dolly's personality that really stood out to Underwood.

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

"She’s the kind of person that everybody loved and respected, and she always handled herself with grace," she said. "There will never be anyone like Dolly."

Underwood said there were even times when she would be around Dolly and things weren't necessarily going right. Maybe there was something Dolly wasn't into or something wasn't going the way she wanted.

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Even then, Dolly had a way of handling it.

"She would always let people know, but in the nicest way," Underwood said. "She had a way about her of being commanding and in control but also the sweetest human."

Read More: 4 Most Inappropriate Responses To Dolly Parton’s Death

Perhaps that is why Parton was so successful with the business side of her career, she could win you over but still be fierce and direct with her words.

Carrie Underwood Says Goodbye to Dolly Parton

As Underwood said her goodbyes to Parton, she wanted to be sure everyone knew and remembered some key things about the larger than life superstar who died.

"She was just a kind human in the midst of mega stardom. She’ll always just be an example to the rest of us of, you know, that’s the bar,” Underwood said. "We’ll never live up to the bar, but that’s the bar set at its highest."

Dolly Parton's Stardom Affected Carrie Underwood Personally

Underwood said she has so many memories of simply getting to be in Dolly's presence. Growing up listening to Dolly, Underwood always viewed her as this larger-than-life person.

"So I always assume, you know, like why would Dolly know me?" Underwood said.

But Parton knew exactly who she was.

Underwood remembers Parton making a beeline toward her, taking her hand, giving her a hug or simply going out of her way to make her feel special, adding, "That’s kind of what she did with everyone."

That's what made the "9 to 5" singer different.

There will never be anybody like Dolly musically, as a performer or as an artist. But Underwood believes Dolly's legacy goes far beyond the music.

Tributes to Dolly Parton Nationwide Following Her Death Dolly Parton passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. She was a remarkable woman who was loved by millions, if not billions, of people.

Since her death, people have been looking for ways to honor her life and legacy all across the nation. From landmarks lighting up pink, to flowers being laid down at her home, the nation is showing up to return the love she gave to us. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose