Carrie Underwood’s Emotional Goodbye to Dolly Parton: ‘There Will Never Be Anybody Like Dolly’
Carrie Underwood is still trying to put into words what Dolly Parton meant to her.
After Dolly's death, Underwood reflected on the country music icon, and what made her so special... not just as an artist, songwriter and performer, but as a human being.
Carrie Underwood Says Dolly Parton ‘Set the Bar at Its Highest’
"Dolly was the perfect example of how to be," Underwood tells her record label, MCA. "She was an incredible artist and songwriter and performer, all of those things."
But it was Dolly's personality that really stood out to Underwood.
"She’s the kind of person that everybody loved and respected, and she always handled herself with grace," she said. "There will never be anyone like Dolly."
Underwood said there were even times when she would be around Dolly and things weren't necessarily going right. Maybe there was something Dolly wasn't into or something wasn't going the way she wanted.
Even then, Dolly had a way of handling it.
"She would always let people know, but in the nicest way," Underwood said. "She had a way about her of being commanding and in control but also the sweetest human."
Read More: 4 Most Inappropriate Responses To Dolly Parton’s Death
Perhaps that is why Parton was so successful with the business side of her career, she could win you over but still be fierce and direct with her words.
Carrie Underwood Says Goodbye to Dolly Parton
As Underwood said her goodbyes to Parton, she wanted to be sure everyone knew and remembered some key things about the larger than life superstar who died.
"She was just a kind human in the midst of mega stardom. She’ll always just be an example to the rest of us of, you know, that’s the bar,” Underwood said. "We’ll never live up to the bar, but that’s the bar set at its highest."
Dolly Parton's Stardom Affected Carrie Underwood Personally
Underwood said she has so many memories of simply getting to be in Dolly's presence. Growing up listening to Dolly, Underwood always viewed her as this larger-than-life person.
"So I always assume, you know, like why would Dolly know me?" Underwood said.
But Parton knew exactly who she was.
Underwood remembers Parton making a beeline toward her, taking her hand, giving her a hug or simply going out of her way to make her feel special, adding, "That’s kind of what she did with everyone."
That's what made the "9 to 5" singer different.
There will never be anybody like Dolly musically, as a performer or as an artist. But Underwood believes Dolly's legacy goes far beyond the music.
Tributes to Dolly Parton Nationwide Following Her Death
Gallery Credit: Jess Rose
Vintage Dollywood Gallery
Gallery Credit: Nicole Taylor