Carrie Underwood may be known as a country superstar, but she's never exactly hidden her love of rock music.

She made that especially clear at the Velocity Festival in Dyersville, Iowa, on Saturday (Sept. 5), when she surprised the crowd with a rock-heavy set featuring songs by Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Collective Soul and Linkin Park.

So, could Carrie Underwood actually make a rock album? She hasn't announced anything like that, but after watching her tear through some nu-metal bangers, it's not exactly a crazy question.

In fact, she's been giving us plenty of reasons to wonder if there's a little more rock 'n' roll coming from the American Idol champ.

Carrie Goes Rock at Velocity Festival

Along with her country hits like “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” Underwood performed Limp Bizkit's “Break Stuff,” Papa Roach's “Scars,” Collective Soul's “Shine” and Linkin Park's “One Step Closer.”

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She went all-in on “Break Stuff,” jumping around the stage and wearing a backward red baseball cap in a nod to Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. Fan video also captured her headbanging during “One Step Closer.”

“Had the BEST time last night in Dyersville, IA at the @velocitymusicfest !!! Everything about it was [three fire emojis]!!!” she wrote on Instagram afterward. “Thanks to all who came out to party! Y’all were crazy!”

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The set wasn't completely out of nowhere. Underwood had flown into Iowa early to watch Shinedown's headlining performance, writing that she felt “inspired to try some new stuff in our set tomorrow.”

Carrie Has Been Rocking for Years

Underwood has shared the stage with Guns N' Roses, Mötley Crüe, Papa Roach and Billy Idol in recent years.

Axl Rose joined her at Stagecoach in 2022, and Underwood later performed with Guns N' Roses multiple times.

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She teamed with Mötley Crüe on “Home Sweet Home” and “Kickstart My Heart” on American Idol in May, and joined Papa Roach for “Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)” in 2025.

She also performed “Rebel Yell” with Billy Idol on Idol in April.

Is Carrie Underwood Making a Rock Album?

There is no confirmed rock album from Carrie Underwood at this time. However, between her recent Velocity Festival set, her comments about being inspired by Shinedown and her years of collaborations with rock artists, the idea doesn't seem nearly as far-fetched as it once might have.

For now, Underwood is simply showing another side of her musical taste.

But if she ever does decide to make a rock record, she's already given us plenty of reasons to believe she'd know exactly what to do with it.