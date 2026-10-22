Carrie Underwood delivered one of the most emotional moments of the night at Dolly Parton’s tribute concert, closing out the live broadcast with a powerful performance of “I Will Always Love You.”

The country superstar took the stage in a flowing white dress for the final song of CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, held Wednesday night (Oct. 21) at Nashville’s Belmont University.

Near the end, several of the evening’s other performers joined Underwood onstage, bringing the star-studded tribute to a close.

What's the Inspiration Behind 'I Will Always Love You'?

Parton originally wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a farewell to Porter Wagoner, the country star who gave her a major career opportunity by bringing her onto his television variety show.

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The two became frequent duet partners, released 13 albums together, and won the CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year three times.

The song took on a new life in 1992 when Whitney Houston recorded it for The Bodyguard soundtrack, turning it into one of the most recognizable ballads in music history.

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But its roots remain deeply personal to Parton, making it a fitting choice to close a night celebrating her life and legacy.

Who Else Performed at Dolly Parton’s Tribute Concert?

Underwood’s performance was among the evening’s many tributes to Parton, alongside Ella Langley’s take on “Jolene” and Zac Brown’s special “duet” with Parton using her prerecorded vocals on “Butterfly.”

The concert also featured Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, and other country stars.

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Proceeds benefit Parton’s Imagination Library, the book-gifting program she founded to put books into the hands of children.