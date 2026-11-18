It wasn't a surprise that some of these stars sat out the 2026 CMA Awards. Some of them — like Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen — have been sitting out the awards show for years now.

But there were other faces that we were downright surprised not to see on the red carpet or in the audience.

Cody Johnson Pulls Out of the 2026 CMA Awards

Cody Johnson shocked fans when he withdrew from the ceremony just one day in advance.

Johnson was scheduled to perform, and he was also a nominee in some of the biggest categories, including Entertainer of the Year.

READ MORE: Cody Johnson Just Canceled His CMA Awards Performance

The singer cited mental and physical exhaustion as reasons for skipping the CMAs. He said he was still running on empty after an illness earlier this fall, and admitted that "going 100mph all the time isn't healthy, and I see that now."

Why Didn't Carrie Underwood Attend the 2026 CMA Awards?

Carrie Underwood's had spotty attendance at the CMAs over the past few years, so we weren't particularly expecting her to make an appearance on Wednesday night — until we saw Brad Paisley make a cameo as part-time co-host!

Of course, Paisley and Underwood are one of the most iconic hosting duos in recent CMA history, so it would certainly have been fitting if Underwood had been another surprise guest. But she never showed.

There were other superstars who chose to sit out the show, too. Keep scrolling to see who didn't make it to the 2026 CMAs.