And the 2026 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year is...Ella Langley! This year's it-woman barely had a commercial break to catch her breath before being called back to the stage to accept another trophy.

This year marks Langley's first-ever CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Trophy.

It's the fifth trophy she's picked up tonight. Langley previously won Music Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Album of the Year.

Langley's win ended Lainey Wilson's four-year streak as the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year.

What Did Ella Langley Say During Her 2026 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Acceptance Speech?

Ella Langley celebrated her fellow nominees in the category — Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Megan Moroney — but that wasn't all. She also mentioned the women who paved a path for her and her contemporaries.

She even took a moment to briefly fan-girl.

"Faith Hill, I got to meet for the first time tonight," Langley said, pointing outward as Hill waved back from her spot in the crowd.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

"This is what I have lived and breathed....genuinely my whole entire life," the singer went on to say. "I never had a Plan B. I was never gonna have a Plan B. If I was still playing cover gigs with a tip jar in front of me for four hours, I'd still be doing it."

Langley ended her speech by thanking everyone who took a chance on her.

"Thank you for seeing something not everybody did. Truly," the singer reflected. "Thank you Jesus. Thank you Mama and Daddy. Thank you country music. Thank you CMAs. This has been a special night."

Why Did Ella Langley Win the 2026 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Trophy?

Ella Langley ruled country music in 2026. She earned nine CMA nominations, more than any other artist, and had won five and counting by the time of her Female Vocalist win. That feat reflects a year that's been nothing short of stratospheric.

Much of Langley's success in 2026 was propelled by her behemoth hit "Choosin' Texas," which arrived in February and has broken records at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. But that song isn't the only way Langley proved her prowess as a vocalist.

Her Dandelion album was full of range, heart and hits: Other tracks like "Be Her" and "Loving Life Again" impressed the charts, and deep cuts like "Speaking Terms" gave fans a reason to listen to the track list front to back.

Langley backed up that project with her Dandelion tour, which became one of the most hotly in-demand tours of 2026.

The 2026 CMA Awards is taking place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Lainey Wilson is serving as host.

The Best CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures - 2026 See country music's best dressed from the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet. Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift, Parker McCollum and Sammy Kershaw top our list. Who impresses you? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

See Danielle Parton Walk the 2026 CMA Awards Red Carpet in a Dress Made For Dolly The late Dolly Parton's spirit was present on the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet. Her niece and brand ambassador, Danielle Parton, wore a dress that was made for Dolly for an occasion the country legend never lived to see. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak