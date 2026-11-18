Ella Langley was already fighting tears as she made her way to the stage to accept her Album of the Year trophy at the 2026 CMA Awards.

"My lip is already quivering," the singer admitted as she stepped up to the podium, flanked by collaborators like Miranda Lambert and Joybeth Taylor.

Album of the Year marks Langley's fourth win at the awards show tonight. She also won in the Music Video, Single of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

Carly Pearce announced her Dandelion as the winner — and visibly cheered for Langley as she saw whose name was written inside the envelope.

This is Langley's first CMA Album of the Year trophy.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

What Did Ella Langley Say In Her Acceptance Speech For CMA Album of the Year?

Langley expressed her love for God, country music, friends and family during her time onstage. She'd brought up all four during previous awards show speeches.

But as she accepted her Album trophy, Langley was thinking forward. "This is something that I wanna do with my life the whole time," she said at one point.

She also made a promise. Musically, there's much, much more to come.

"We just getting started. We really are," Langley said. "Thank you CMAs, thank you Jesus, thank you to my family, thank you to my team. This has been the best year I could have asked for. Truly."

Why Did Ella Langley Win Album of the Year at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Simply put, it's tough to make an argument for anyone other than Langley to win this category. Her Dandelion album was the biggest project of the year, propelled by its juggernaut hit single, "Choosin' Texas."

Langley walked into tonight's CMA Awards as the most-nominated artist at the show, with nine nominations. Still to be revealed is whether or not she'll bring home her first-ever Entertainer of the Year trophy.

The 2026 CMA Awards is taking place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, with Lainey Wilson helming the show as host.

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