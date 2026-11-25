Stella Parton and her sister Dolly Parton shared a bond that stretched far beyond their famous last name. For years, the sisters made time for a weekly phone call, catching up over coffee every Tuesday morning.

When Dolly was diagnosed with cancer, those conversations became even more meaningful.

Stella says she was there for her sister throughout the difficult journey, even as Dolly made a decision that was painful for the family to understand.

As Dolly grew weaker, she wanted to protect the people she loved from seeing her that way.

Why Did Dolly Parton Keep Her Family at a Distance During Her Cancer Battle?

Stella, 77, says she and Dolly continued talking every week, but they stopped seeing each other in person as Dolly’s condition worsened.

“She would call me when she was having treatments in Germany, and we’d talk as long as she wanted to talk,” Stella told People. “I walked through the journey with her.”

But Dolly didn’t want her sister to witness her decline.

As she got more and more frail, she didn’t want me to see her that way. We talked every week, but wouldn’t see each other. She would have been very sad if she was dying and saw me upset crying, or saw sorrow on my face. She was sparing me the pain and all of us the pain of watching that.

Stella Parton Is Finding Her Way Through Grief

Dolly’s death has been especially painful for Stella, who has lost five siblings over the past eight years. Her brothers David, Randy, and Floyd died before Denver, who passed away just over a month before Dolly’s death on Aug. 25 at 80.

Read More: Why Dolly Parton Kept Her Cancer Diagnosis Private

After stepping away from music for seven years, Stella returned to the studio in January. Her new covers album, Nostalgia, arrives Dec. 1, marking a return to recording as she reflects on the memories she shared with her sister.

Stella has found herself thinking about their early years, including trips to Nashville with their sister Cassie to visit Dolly and her husband, Carl Dean, when they couldn't afford to make it home to Sevier County, Tennessee, for the holidays.

“I’ve thought about those early days a lot since she’s gone, and just the fun things we would do and the silly things that we did together and the special bond we all had,” she says. “It was a gift. And nobody can take your memories.”