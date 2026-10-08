Dolly Parton's former estate high in the Hollywood Hills is for sale, and it's a property fit for one of the most beloved and celebrated entertainers of all time.

Unlike Parton's other California properties — which included a cozy rustic cabin and a down-home cottage — her home in the Hollywood Hills was the kind of spectacular mansion you'd expect from a superstar whose career encompassed music, film, television, books, a theme park and more.

How Big Is Dolly Parton's Hollywood Hills Mansion?

Parton's former estate in the hills above Los Angeles encompasses 4,689 square feet, including 4 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

What Are the Highlights of Dolly Parton's Hollywood Hills Estate?

According to the official listing, the lavish residence includes high ceilings, custom finishes and built-in shelving throughout.

The living room and dining room feature walls of glass that open onto a terrace, providing access to a pool with its own breakfast bar and dining area, a spa and outdoor entertaining spaces.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton's 11 Siblings: Here's Everything We Know

The primary suite includes a coffee bar, his-and-hers bathrooms, a steam shower, an office and gym, oversized walk-in closet, private spa and a fireplace. There's also a private deck with unobstructed views.

Other highlights of the luxurious residence include:

A chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.

A media room equipped with surround sound.

Two additional second-floor bedrooms with attached bathrooms.

An ensuite bedroom on the first floor that opens to the outdoors.

Sweeping views of both downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

The house is situated on 0.35 acres in one of the most exclusive areas in L.A., with a Zen trail and a garden at the peak of the property.

How Much Is Dolly Parton's California Mansion Listed For Sale?

The impressive property went on the market on Sept. 28, 2026, at a listing price of $7,950,000.

That asking price breaks down to $1,695 per square foot and a monthly payment of $48,673.

Who Holds the Listing on Dolly Parton's Former Hollywood Hills Home?

Edward Tinney with Nourmand & Associates and Kurt Rappaport with Westside Estate Agency jointly hold the listing.

Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, purchased the property in 1985 and sold it in 1990.

The house was rebuilt in 2009, and it's been renovated with upgrades since then.

Dean died in March of 2025 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's. Parton died in August of 2026 after a battle with cancer that she kept private.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Dolly Parton's former mansion in the Hollywood Hills, and keep scrolling to see inside more of her homes in California:

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Former $7.95 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Dolly Parton's former estate high in the Hollywood Hills is for sale, and it's a property fit for one of the most beloved and celebrated entertainers of all time. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Magical California Hideaway Dolly Parton's taste in real estate was just as simple and down-home as she was — and in the case of her former California cottage, just as magical!

Her 2,500-square-foot residence in an exclusive part of California offered the multi-media superstar a whimsical retreat from the pressures of her busy schedule — and now it can offer a potential buyer a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker