Dolly Parton was always known for her big hair, big personality and love of high heels. But it turns out she didn't save those heels just for the stage or red carpet. She wore them around the house, too.

I caught up with Dolly's niece, Danielle Parton, for an interview with Taste of Country Nights ahead of the 2026 CMA Awards.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

I asked her if she'd ever seen her famous aunt wearing sneakers. Her answer was pretty funny.

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"No, I never saw her in sneakers," Danielle told me.

She then shared a story about what it was like spending the night at Dolly's house.

"If you'd spend the night with her, you could always tell when she was awake. She wore high heels in the house, and she'd clank through the house," Danielle said.

Dolly Parton Put On High Heels As Soon As She Woke Up

Parton told me that her Aunt Dolly "always had them on."

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Tribute Opens 2026 CMA Awards With Tears, Memories

It's a pretty great picture of what life around Dolly must have been like. Most people probably reach for slippers or sneakers when they're walking around the house first thing in the morning. Not Dolly.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Even when she wasn't performing or getting ready for an event, those high heels were apparently part of her everyday look. And according to Danielle, the sound of those heels hitting the floor was enough to let everyone know Aunt Dolly was awake.

30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young Dolly Parton has been a fixture in country music and really, all of entertainment, since the 1960s. The only thing that has changed about the icon is her age — she's as radiant as she's ever been! Check out these pictures of a young Dolly Parton. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul