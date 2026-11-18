Taylor Swift took a short journey through her country music history at the CMA Awards and she asked some friends for help.

The pop-queen sang her most recent country hit "I Knew It, I Knew You," from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack. She also sandwiched in "Our Song" before smiling and taking in the applause.

Related: Full List of Winners at the 2026 CMA Awards

At least eight friends helped with the performance. Most have a personal relationship with Swift that her fans have known about for two decades. The strength of that friendship was shown in their presence. For example, the only reason Eric Church was at the CMAs was to lean against a cement pillar backstage.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Taylor Swift and Keith Urban at the CMA Awards

Brad Paisley was spotted first, dusting off CMA trophies. Then Swift visited with Little Big Town and loved on Sugarland before getting a nod from Brooks & Dunn.

Host Lainey Wilson — who Swift posed with on the CMA Red Carpet earlier — celebrated Swift on her way to the stage. Church smiled as the cameras passed. Grand Ole Opry legend Bill Anderson handed her a sparkling guitar and Keith Urban quietly played banjo.

There are all-star performances at awards shows and then there's this wild mix of cameos and stage bombs. It was wonderful fun.

Country Artists Who Joined Taylor Swift at the CMA Awards:

Brad Paisley

Little Big Town

Sugarland

Brooks & Dunn

Lainey Wilson

Eric Church

Bill Anderson

Keith Urban

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Prior to the CMAs, Swift walked the red carpet. The performance was her first at the show in 13 years, although she appeared to present in 2016.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards have been filled with surprises and cameo appearances. After opening with a tribute to Dolly Parton, artists moved through hat-tips to dozens of legends and a full moment for the late John Anderson.

A Brooks & Dunn tribute is planned for later in the broadcast.