Chris Janson isn't holding back when it comes to who he thinks should be nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Ahead of tonight's (Nov. 18) CMA Awards, I caught up with Janson on Taste of Country Nights and asked him who he thinks deserves to win the night's biggest award.

"I'd really give it to Morgan Wallen, if we're being honest here. I mean, it's pretty clear that he plays for the most people," Janson tells me.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images Mike Coppola, Getty Images

Chris Janson Doesn't Understand Morgan Wallen's CMA Snubs

Janson admits he doesn't know Wallen personally, but he doesn't think that should matter when it comes to recognizing an artist's success.

"I don't really know Morgan, but I think it's embarrassing that he didn't get nominated for that."

Read More: 2026 CMA Awards Nomination Snubs + Surprises Reveal a Dangerous Trend

It's a pretty strong statement, especially considering the five artists who are competing for the award this year: Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Morgan Wallen Continues to Draw Massive Crowds

Wallen has become one of the biggest ticket sellers in country music, regularly playing to massive audiences on his tours. His success and ability to draw fans into stadiums make him an obvious name in the Entertainer of the Year conversation for Janson.

Of course, the CMA award isn't based on ticket sales alone. The honor recognizes an artist's overall impact throughout the eligibility period, including touring, music, public presence and contributions to country music.

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Who Will Win CMA Entertainer of the Year This Year?

The winner will be announced as the final award tonight at the 60th annual CMA Awards in Nashville. While Wallen won't be taking home the trophy this year, Janson has made it clear who he believes deserved a spot in the category.