Miranda Lambert could make Grammy history in 2027, and it's about time a woman got a shot at this particular trophy.

The country superstar is nominated for Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), an award that has been given out since 1975. Not a single woman has ever won it.

Lambert is now in a position to change that, thanks in part to a busy year working behind the scenes with some of country music's biggest names.

How Could Miranda Make History?

Lambert is nominated alongside Tony Berg, Noah Goldstein, Mike Sabath and D'Mile. While women have won the separate Producer of the Year (Classical) category, the non-classical award has remained an all-male club.

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The list of female nominees has been short, too. Linda Perry was nominated in 2019, while Janet Jackson was nominated alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis in 1990.

How Did Miranda Lambert Earn Seven Grammy Nominations?

Lambert co-wrote Ella Langley's record-breaking hit "Choosin' Texas" and their duet "Butterfly Season." She also co-produced Langley's entire Dandelion album.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

The two have developed a close friendship, with Langley frequently crediting Lambert's support as she's navigated the music industry. They're tied with seven Grammy nominations apiece this year, several of which they share.

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Lambert also earned nominations alongside Kacey Musgraves for "Horses and Divorces" and Stephen Wilson Jr. for "Hardwired." Langley leads all country artists with seven nominations, including nods in all four major general categories.

When Was the Last Time a Country Producer Won?

It's been a long time since a country project won Producer of the Year (Non-Classical). The last was in 2002, when T Bone Burnett won for his work on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack.

More than two decades later, Lambert has a chance to bring the award back to country music while making history for women in the industry.