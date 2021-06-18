23 Modern Artists Who Prove Traditional Country Music Is Alive and Well

Fear not: There are plenty of country artists keeping it country in the 21st century. These 23 modern country singers are proving there is still allegiance to a less pop-friendly brand of twang. This group of stars and newcomers also prove fans may need to go looking for it.

An increasing number of these contemporary country music traditionalists — or neo-traditionalists, as some have labeled them — have found success on country radio. For others like Sturgill Simpson, streaming sites have been home. His Grammy win and performance show that despite a lack of airplay, great music can still win.

Women like Margo Price and Carly Pearce recall country legends of the past while adding a 21st century twist. Ashley McBryde and Lauren Mascitti are two more who've released albums with no filler and little filter. Few will call their music anything but real country music.

Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Dillon Carmichael and Justin Moore are also carrying on the great traditions of country music. Elsewhere find newcomers like Texan Triston Marez and New Orleans country trio Chapel Hart. Steel guitar, fiddle and beer-soaked waltzes about the girl that got away — they're all welcome on the list below.

These Country Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Alive: