It takes more than a one-off illness to make this list. These 10 country stars canceled large segments of their 2026 tours — and in some cases, they scrapped the whole run altogether.

Which Country Stars Canceled Multiple Shows Or Entire Tours in 2026?

Whenever a singer scraps multiple dates or an entire tour, there's typically some speculation about low ticket sales. It's often warranted. The rising costs of gas and transportation, combined with skyrocketing costs of living across the U.S. and beyond, mean that ticket prices are higher, and more fans can't afford them.

Read More: Country Music Tours Scheduled For 2026

But the majority of the stars who've taken time away from the road in 2026 have said they're doing so for health reasons, including a number who are prioritizing their mental health.

That's part of a growing trend of artists sitting out benchmark industry events in the name of their own wellbeing. Over the past couple of years, more and more artists have been open about skipping major awards shows because of the toll those events take on their mental health.

Read More: Do Country Artists Owe It To Us to Attend Awards Shows?

Across the board, we're moving past the era of "toughing it out" and dismissing mental health concerns. Fans trend toward compassion when an artist says they need to put their mental health first, and celebrities who speak openly about mental health can be a major help to fans, reminding them to prioritize mental wellbeing in their own lives.

It's tempting to look at the jump in major live show cancellations and talk about "Blue Dot Fever" and the increasingly thin margins of the touring industry. And those factors could certainly be a contributing negative factor to an artist's mental health.

But we'll posit a more optimistic take: Maybe another reason for the increased cancellations is that artists are more willing to listen to their mental health needs, and fans are more willing to understand them. If artists are prioritizing staying healthy, that bodes well for their big-picture longevity — and their long-term ability to release authentic new music and stay connected to fans.

Here are 10 country stars who've taken major time off the road in 2026.

No. 1: Chase Rice

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Okay, so Chase Rice didn't cancel a tour per se — but he did come forward in January to say he won't be touring in 2026, and that's a major break from the past several years. He didn't put a return date on the calendar, and it seemed like he was planning a lengthy hiatus.

Why Did Chase Rice Step Away From Touring?

Simply put, the singer said he was "exhausted" after 13 years of touring nonstop.

"It's finally beat me up to the point where I need to step away for a while," Rice added. "I need to go live life so I have more real experiences to write down. I won't be touring this year and it wasn't even really a decision, it was something I know that I just have to do for myself."

He has since played a few dates here and there, but overall he's stuck to his plans not to tour in 2026.

No. 2: Charley Crockett

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Charley Crockett canceled all nine dates on the Canadian leg of his winter tour in 2026. There's no real need to speculate about why he did it: Crockett straight-up told fans that he wasn't allowed to cross the border. He even showed them the paperwork!

Why Did Charley Crockett Cancel His Canadian Tour?

Crockett wasn't allowed through border control because he's a foreign national who has previously been convicted of a crime that, had he committed it in Canada, would have warranted serious prison time.

Read More: Charley Crockett Cancels Canadian Tour, Says Border Trouble Could 'Jeopardize My Freedom'

That crime was a 2016 felony conviction of possession with intent to distribute more than 5lbs of marijuana. The paperwork states that in Canada, it would be "punishable by a term of life imprisonment."

Crockett said he tried to cross the border twice, and was "advised that it would jeopardize my freedom to try and enter again," before he called off the tour.

No. 3: Colter Wall

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Canadian singer-songwriter Colter Wall announced an indefinite touring hiatus in March. He shared the news with fans on social media, saying he was grateful for the opportunity to perform but struggling with a grueling tour schedule.

Why Did Colter Wall Cancel His Tour?

Mental health struggles led to the cancellation. Wall says he made the decision together with his team.

Read More: Colter Wall Takes Indefinite Hiatus From Touring

"The truth is that I am mentally unwell," Wall explained. "Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue touring. As a result, my mental health has only further declined."

The singer has yet to return to the stage, but he did quietly get married in July, according to Country Central.

No. 4: Randall King

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Just days after Colter Wall announced his hiatus, another country singer — Randall King — also stepped back from the stage, citing mental health reasons. King canceled several planned shows and festival dates, and postponed several others.

Why Did Randall King Cancel His Tour?

In a social media announcement, King said he "dug deep and [took] a hard look at areas of my life that need serious attention and change" in order to make the decision.

He also said he didn't feel confident that he was living out his religious faith in the way he wanted to, and that he was "actively seeking professional help and focusing on my faith, my health/mental health and my family."

In July, King announced a return to the road with several new dates. Among those is a Grand Ole Opry show scheduled for Aug. 8, where he hinted he might "play a new song or two."

No. 5: Meghan Patrick

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Meghan Patrick announced in May that she was canceling all remaining tour dates on her calendar. The change of plans was due to health reasons and pregnancy complications.

Why Did Meghan Patrick Cancel Her Tour?

Patrick and her husband, fellow country singer Mitchell Tenpenny, announced in March that she is pregnant with their first child. Two months later, she chose to step away from the stage in order to prioritize her and her baby's health.

Read More: Meghan Patrick Reveals Pregnancy Complications, Cancels Summer Tour

"I was determined not to slow down," Patrick reflected on social media. "I thought I had to prove that pregnancy wouldn't change anything and that I could push through no matter what."

She also said that she made the decision after consulting with her doctors.

No. 6: Jake Worthington

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Technically, Jake Worthington didn't cancel shows — but he did announce that he was taking a break in the summer of 2026, ahead of the July dates on his The Intent to Tonk Tour: Repeat Offender.

Why Did Jake Worthington Take a Break From Music?

The singer didn't share exact specifics, but he did say that he was taking a break from music in order to focus on health and family. "I need to take some time to work on myself for my wife and daughter," he wrote in his announcement.

Worthington alluded to the possibility that he needs to reset from some hard living.

"I live a life as my heroes did, but that life gotten ahold of me," he admitted. "I love my family, my friends and my fans too much to let it take over me."

About two months later, Worthington announced a return to the road.

No. 7: Justin Moore

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In June, Justin Moore stepped away from multiple tour dates to address an unspecified health problem. Five of the affected shows were opening gigs on Riley Green's tour.

Moore kept things pretty vague in his initial post, saying only that taking a break was "the right decision for me and my family." However, once he returned to the road, Moore opened up about the specifics.

Why Did Justin Moore Cancel Multiple Tour Dates?

Justin Moore now says he was battling alcohol addiction, and spent his month-long tour break completing a stint in rehab.

Read More: Justin Moore Reveals He's Sober After Tour Break

He admitted that he wasn't sure how public he'd be with fans about that life change, but ultimately decided to come forward with the full story for the sake of transparency, and in order to help others going through similar situations.

No. 8: Radney Foster

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Radney Foster postponed the bulk of his summer shows after a serious health crisis. First, he gave himself until mid-July to heal and get ready to return to the stage. Once he returned to performing, however, he realized he'd come back too soon. The latest update shows Foster's tour calendar wiped clean through September.

Why Did Radney Foster Cancel His Summer 2026 Shows?

A serious infection led to sepsis, and landed Foster in the intensive care unit (ICU) in June.

Read More: Radney Foster Postpones More Shows Amid 'Setback' in Sepsis Recovery

He's on the mend, and was hoping to return to touring in mid-July. But his first weekend back made it clear that he still wasn't well enough to perform.

"I'm still recovering from sepsis," he said in a second statement. "My energy just isn't where it needs to be yet, and I'm dealing with some balance issues that make traveling and performing unsafe."

No. 9: Kacey Musgraves

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Kacey Musgraves canceled three dates on her upcoming Middle of Nowhere Tour. All three of those dates added after the initial tour announcement, and all were second (and in one case, third) nights in cities where she was already booked to perform.

Read More: See Which Dates Kacey Musgraves Canceled On Her 'Middle of Nowhere' Tour

The singer didn't give any explanation for the canceled shows — or even any formal announcement. Ticketholders got the news via a message from Ticketmaster.

Why Did Kacey Musgraves Cancel Three Dates On Her Tour?

She hasn't addressed the cancellations, so we don't know for sure.

Looking at the timeline, it seems plausible that the secondary nights in major cities — Boston, NYC and Chicago — could have been added as the venues for the first shows filled up, then canceled when the new dates didn't sell as well.

It's just a theory, but you can't blame her team if they wanted to test out additional nights and see if fan demand would fill the venues a second time. After all, if you never give fans an opportunity to buy the tickets, you'll never know how many you could have sold.

No. 10: Bailey Zimmerman

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At the end of July, Bailey Zimmerman canceled a 10-date international leg of his 2026 tour. Those dates included stops in the UK, Scandinavia and Europe. He's still got all the tour's domestic dates on his calendar.

Read More: Bailey Zimmerman Cancels a 10-Date International Tour

Zimmerman announced the cancelation in a social media post, saying that he needs to "focus on important family matters" and that "everything is okay, it's just my family needs my attention."

Why Did Bailey Zimmerman Cancel His International Tour?

Out of all the cancellations on this list, this one is probably the murkiest.

It's possible ticket sales were flagging, though Zimmerman suggested that the cause had more to do with something going on in his family life.

It's also hard to ignore the fact that earlier this summer, Zimmerman faced charges in connection with a visit to New Mexico, where he was scheduled to play (and ultimately postponed) shows. The hotel where he stayed that night claimed he was acting drunk and belligerent, and that he caused $16,000 worth of property damage to his room.

Read More: Bailey Zimmerman Facing Felony Charge For $16K Worth of Property Damage

Zimmerman issued an apology, promised to make it right, and the charges have since been dropped.

Still, the incident brought something to light that makes it hard for fans to totally trust Zimmerman's explanation for why this tour leg is canceled. Back when he originally postponed his New Mexico tour date, he said on social media that he wasn't "feeling well and have tried to power through, but I'm not able to give you all the show you deserve."

That wasn't exactly a lie, but in light of the allegations he later faced, it doesn't seem to convey the whole scope of what was happening when Zimmerman postponed that show. So fans understandably have some suspicions that they're not getting the whole picture about what led the singer to cancel his overseas tour.