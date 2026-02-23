Charley Crockett has canceled the entire Canadian leg of his 2026 winter tour after officials wouldn't let him across the border.

The first rumblings of trouble came over the weekend, when the singer postponed his Vancouver date with a since-deleted social media message.

Now, he's officially called off all nine scheduled dates north of the border, and shared a full statement — and paperwork — explaining why he won't be able to tour in Canada as planned.

Why Did Charley Crockett Cancel His 2026 Canadian Tour?

Crockett shared a photo of the paperwork he was given by border patrol, which says he wasn't admitted to the country on the grounds that he's a foreign national who has previously been convicted of a crime that, had he committed it in Canada, could have brought serious prison time.

That crime was a 2016 felony conviction of possession with intent to distribute more than 5lbs of marijuana.

In Canada, that offense could be "punishable by a term of life imprisonment," according to the paperwork.

Cannabis is legal for both medicinal and recreational purposes in Canada (unlike in the U.S. stage of Virginia where Crockett was convicted in 2016) so that's probably a contributing factor as to why the punishment for possession and distribution of large amounts is so severe.

Why Did Charley Crockett Say He Could Face Imprisonment If He Tries Crossing the Canadian Border?

In the second slide of his post, Crockett shared that he attempted to get into Canada multiple times before calling off his tour.

"I tried to cross the Canadian border twice in 24 hours," he wrote. "After they denied me entry in Vancouver, I tried again in Kelowna and was rejected a 2nd time."

"I've been advised that it would jeopardize my freedom to try and enter again," the singer continued.

What Has Charley Crockett Said About His Past Felony Conviction?

"Everybody's got a past. Mine's still haunting me," he reflected as he canceled his Canadian tour.

Crockett has spoken in the past about his arrest and felony charge, which spawned from a traffic stop where a police officer searched his car and found 6.6 lbs of marijuana in the trunk.

In an interview, the trooper claimed that Crockett asked to play his guitar during the search, and that he switched to Willie Nelson's "The Party's Over" when he discovered the suitcase containing the weed.

Most recently, Crockett referenced his criminal past in a social media post condemning the Trump administration. In that post, he noted that he's "got a problem with a 34-time convicted felon running this country when I lost the right to vote or own a weapon for years over marijuana."

What Dates Are Affected On Charley Crockett's Canceled Canadian Tour?

Aside from the previously-canceled Vancouver date that was supposed to happen over the weekend, Crockett is scrapping eight dates in late February and early March.

The affected dates, which are still listed on his website as of Monday morning (Feb. 23), are below.

Feb. 23 — Edmonton, Alberta

Feb. 26 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Feb. 28 — Winnipeg, Manitoba

March 1 — Windsor, Ontario

March 2 — Toronto, Ontario

March 3 — Ottawa, Ontario

March 5 — Montreal, Quebec City

March 6 — Niagra Falls, Ontario

What Other Country Stars Have Struggled to Tour Internationally Due to Past Felonies?

Jelly Roll has been open in the past about how his felony past — in his case, an aggravated robbery charge — prevented him from leaving the country to tour.

He said he had to cancel his first show in London because, even though he had a passport, the country would not let him in.

Jelly has said he also lost out on a dream house due to his past.

The singer is able to tour internationally these days, and he's received a full pardon from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee for his past crime.