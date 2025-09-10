Morgan Wallen fans in Toronto didn't get to hear the singer's response to Charley Crockett. They got to see it.

If anything was spoken about the controversy around Crockett and Gavin Adcock (and tangentially, Wallen) during a Sept. 4 concert, it hasn't appeared on social media. Instead, there's video of Wallen giving two middle fingers to a Charley Crockett T-shirt.

In June, Gavin Adcock criticized Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, which — at the time — was one spot above his yet-to-be-released Own Worst Enemy album on Apple Music’s Country Albums chart.

Last month, Crockett took to Instagram to point out the hypocrisy of the wider argument that Beyoncé and her album should not be labeled “country.” He never mentioned Adcock but did seem to point to him.

Wallen was brought into the conversation when Crockett says, "#1 country artist on earth listens to nothing but rap. Openly says he doesn’t really know any country music. Gotta respect his honesty."

Related: Who Is Charley Crockett?

In the video, tour opener Adcock approaches Wallen with a Crockett T-shirt and the "I'm the Problem" singer gives it two middle fingers and skips away in the other direction.

Since an August Instagram post, Crockett hasn't spoken directly about a controversy created by him and Adcock.

The country newcomer (who's managed by Wallen's management team) has carried on with several posts criticizing Crockett, labeling him a "cosplay cowboy" and claiming he was left flowers and an album as an olive branch.

Last Thursday's moment in Toronto was the first time Wallen addressed it all.

Worth noting is that both Adcock and Crockett released new albums in August. It's not clear how popular Adcock's feelings are toward the Texan among his own fans. Posts on social media have been roundly criticized in the past.

10 Gavin Adcock Songs Every New Fan Should Hear A traditionalist at heart who's also not afraid to push genre boundaries and incorporate novel sounds, Gavin Adcock is walking his own line in country music.

What other country artists incorporate grunge rock, blues and yodeling — sometimes even in the same song? Keep reading for a primer on the 10 best Gavin Adcock songs to listen to if you want to get a taste of what this buzzy newcomer is all about. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak