Gavin Adcock sounded off about Beyoncé's Grammy-winning foray into country music during a recent show, and made his feelings perfectly clear:

The pop superstar doesn't fit in to his idea of country music.

It all started when Adcock was talking about Apple Music's Country Albums chart, where his not-yet-released Own Worst Enemy is currently sitting at No. 4. That's just behind Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, Parker McCollum's self-titled project, and Beyoncé's 2024 release, Cowboy Carter.

"You can tell her we're coming for her f--kin' a--," Adcock said from the stage, laughing and holding up a liquor bottle as the crowd cheered.

"That s--t ain't country music, and it ain't never been country music, and it ain't never gonna be country music," he continued as the audience members roared their approval.

"We're 'bout to play y'all some Southern f--king rock. Y'all hit that s--t, boys," he said before launching into the next song in his setlist.

Cowboy Carter has been controversial in the world of country fans since before its release, with many vocalizing that Beyoncé's take on country music doesn't square with their perception of the genre.

Last March, Beyoncé made a statement on the project, saying that it was "born out of an experience where I did not feel welcomed" — which many interpreted as a reference to her polarizing 2016 CMA Awards performance with The Chicks.

Still, Cowboy Carter was a commercial and critical success. It won both Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Most recently, Beyoncé has been out on her Cowboy Carter Tour, a trek where she's bringing the project's songs to the stage alongside many of the other hits of her pop career.

Over the weekend, during her show in Houston, Beyoncé encountered a scary "technical mishap" when her flying car stage prop began to tilt in mid-air, and she had to be lowered onto the ground in the crowd.