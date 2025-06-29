Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour hit a scary bump in the road during the singer's hometown show in Houston, Texas.

Throughout her tour, Beyoncé has used a red prop car rigged to fly over the stadium crowd during her performance of "16 Carriages." It's always a big moment in the show, as the singer circles the stadium and gets closer to the fans in the stands.

But this time around, something went wrong. According to video recorded from the audience, the car appeared to tilt in mid-air, finally coming to a halt over the crowd.

"Stop. Stop stop stop stop," Beyoncé said in the middle of her performance, bringing the song -- and the crowd below -- to a halt.

"Oh s--t," one fan can be heard saying in the background of one video, as he realized that there's something wrong with the singer's car. The crowd roared their support up at the star, who continued to smile, though she was clearly feeling some nerves about being suspended in mid-air in a faulty prop car.

Slowly, the car was lowered into the crowd below, finally finding a spot on the floor of the venue.

It's unclear exactly how high up off the ground Beyoncé was when the mishap occurred, but it was definitely high enough to be alarming. Another fan-captured video shows the incident from the vantage point of the crowd below, with the car high in the air above fans' heads.

After the fact, Beyoncé's production company Parkwood Entertainment issued a statement on social media, saying that a "technical mishap" caused the flying car to "tilt."

"She was quickly lowered and no one was injured," the statement continues. "The show continued without incident."

According to the Houston Chronicle, Beyoncé returned to the stage after being lowered to the ground, and finished out "16 Carriages" from the main stage.

"I wanna thank y'all for loving me," she said after the song was over. "If ever I fall, I know y'all will catch me."

Beyoncé is performing a second Houston show on Sunday (June 29.) The tour, which spotlights her Grammy-winning country album Cowboy Carter, will continue through July.