Is Doja Cat Next to Go Country? She’s Making One Thing Clear

First, it was Beyoncé. Now some fans are wondering — is Doja Cat the next pop and R&B star to dip her boots (or stilettos) into country music?

The short answer: NO.

During a recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the “Paint the Town Red” singer laughed off the idea of ever recording a country album.

'Country' Isn’t in Her Playbook

Host Michelle Miller asked the 29-year-old Grammy winner what genre she hasn’t touched yet.

Without hesitation, Doja Cat responded, “Country,” before breaking into a laugh. “I think I’m a rapper that makes pop music,” she added.

Read More: Beyoncé’s Tour Is the Highest-Grossing Country Tour Ever

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, explained that she sees her generation as one unafraid to experiment across genres — but she knows her lane.

“Coming out of the ’90s, there was a hope for the future and artists were doing everything and playing a lot with irony,” she said.

Doja Cat continued, “That catapulted my generation and future generations into not following a path that is expected for them.”

Staying True to Her Style

While she has no plans to “go country,” Doja Cat is focused on her next project.

She described her upcoming album, Vie (out Friday, Sept. 26), as “pop-driven” and admitted it has helped her reconnect with her earlier catalog.

Read More: 7 Artists Who Started Out in Country Music, But Aren’t Anymore

“It’s taken until the beginning of this next album, Vie, to appreciate my older stuff,” she told V magazine earlier this year.

So, no twang or steel guitar for Doja Cat — but she’s more than happy to keep pushing boundaries her own way.