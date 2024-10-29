Beyonce Totally Fan-Girled Meeting This Country Legend

Beyonce is straight-up cheesing alongside one of country music's greatest ever.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" hitmaker was in Houston last Friday to stump for Kamala Harris. While she was there, she got a chance to catch up with an old (as in longtime) friend: Willie Nelson.

Photos from the meet and greet are the kind you expect a fan of Beyonce's to post to social media. Included are a couple of grin-and-grin shots, one gif of Nelson blowing kisses to the crowd, two of her wearing Nelson's signature red bandana (did he give it to her?) and her 2004 Texas Monthly cover, on which she's wearing an old-school Willie Nelson T-shirt.

"You are one of our national treasures."

"The Great Willie! You are the coolest," Beyonce begins. "I admire you, and I sincerely thank you for being the pioneer you are."

"Thanks for your impactful music, your advocacy, and the gracious way you appreciate and celebrate other artists! You are 1 of 1."

But there's more ...

Beyonce didn't share any personal anecdotes from time with country singers while promoting the Cowboy Carter album this year, other than saying she had a negative experience at the 2016 CMA Awards. In fact, she didn't do any media or live appearances with stars in the genre, or the artists she featured on the project (much to Luke Bryan's dismay).

On Instagram, she recalled being 23 years old and meeting Nelson, a fellow Texan. "You were so kind to me and the girls of Destiny’s Child when we fanned out meeting you years ago," Bey writes. "And you greeted me with the same kindness 20 years later!"

"You are one of our national treasures."

Willie Nelson performs for Kamala Harris Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

Nelson performed a trio of songs early in the evening, including "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and "On the Road Again."

Beyonce introduced Harris at the rally, giving a passionate speech about celebrating unity, women's rights and more.

"We are so proud to be standing on this stage as proud, country, Texas women supporting ... Kamala Harris," she says at the start. Watch her full speech below.

Beyonce, 'Cowboy Carter' Album: 16 Things You Need to Know Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album is a massive collaboration that features country, pop, hip-hop, opera and more. Three Country Music Hall of Famers are highlighted among the 10 pairings (on 27 songs).

Here are 16 things you need to know as you listen. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes