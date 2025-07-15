7 Artists Who Started Out in Country Music, But Aren’t Anymore

When it comes to making music, most artists tend to stay in one lane. They are drawn to a specific genre, and they stick with it for the duration of their career.

For others, they're comfortable going wherever the wind takes them. They are inspired by many different sounds and styles, and they're not afraid to let these things guide them in the studio.

In fact, we've seen quite a few big pop names let the wind blow them to Nashville (Beyonce, Post Malone).

There is something that is both exciting and challenging about country music — the format is built on a foundation of songwriting and storytelling, and that's alluring to some artists. It's like movie actors who want to give Broadway a try. Country music, like live theater, demands vulnerability and authenticity, which brings the best out of an artist.

For most artists in this genre, country music is in their DNA. It flows through their veins and they make it their home for their entire career.

For others, it's a launching pad — a place to hone their craft before they go running out into the world of mainstream music.

While there aren't too many artists who have launched their career in country music only to leave it years down the road, there are some.

A few have moved on to create successful careers elsewhere, while some have kind of fizzled when it comes to the grind of producing albums. There's even an artist who left music entirely.