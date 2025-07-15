According to Atlanta police, members of Beyoncé's touring team say that several sensitive personal materials were stolen out of a car last week.

Among those items were a flash drive containing unreleased music from the star, as well as footage plans for her Cowboy Carter Tour shows and setlists.

The list of missing items also includes a pair of AirPods Max headphones, clothing, designer sunglasses and laptops.

A police report obtained by People states that Beyoncé's choreographer, Christopher Grant, and her dancer, Diandre Blue called 911 last Tuesday (July 8) to report that their Jeep Wagoneer had been broken into. Thieves smashed the trunk window of the car and took two suitcases that were inside, according to their report.

"Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé," the report states, specifying that the suit case contained hard drives with "watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show and past and future setlist."

The police report said that officers were searching for the missing items by looking for the location of the laptop and headphones, and that the AirPods were pinging to "several cars in the area" after the theft.

Police observed a silver car, whose make and model were redacted, moving at the same time as the tracking on the AirPods.

Beyoncé concluded the four-day run of Cowboy Carter shows at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night (July 14).

That same day, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) gave a statement to People saying that they'd secured an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with the burglary.

"At this time, the suspect is outstanding, and their identity is not yet available for release," the statement reads. "Please keep in mind that the information released is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light."

What's Been Going on During Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Thus Far?

Beyoncé kicked off her hotly-anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour with five dates in Los Angeles in April.

In a nearly-three-hours-long set that included a whopping 39 songs, the star performed almost every song on her country album, plus more hits from across her massive pop discography.

The production is a highlight of the show, delivering everything from neon beer bottles to mechanical bulls, as well as a flying car that Beyoncé rides over her stadium crowd as she sings "16 Carriages."

The singer's children, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and 7-year-old Rumi, have also appeared onstage alongside their superstar mom.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Recently Suffered a Terrifying Mid-Air Technical Mishap

Throughout her tour, Beyoncé has used a red prop car to fly over the stadium during "16 Carriages," and it's always a big moment in the show. But during a hometown show in Houston in late June, something went wrong.

Fan-filmed video shows that the car appeared to tilt in mid-air, finally coming to a halt over the crowd.

Beyoncé continued to smile, but it was clear she was feeling some nerves as her car dangled from mid-air. Slowly, the car was lowered to the ground, and no one was hurt during the incident.

In subsequent shows, Beyoncé has swapped out the faulty prop car for a golden mechanical horse, which she rides through the air during the same spot in her set.

What Has the Reaction Been Like to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour?

Beyoncé's massive, dedicated fanbase has turned out to see this tour, packing out stadiums and donning Western-inspired concert outfits that took over TikTok when the tour first launched.

But just like the response to her Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album itself, Beyoncé has received some mixed feedback from the country community.

Most recently, Gavin Adcock went on an onstage rant against the star and her expression of country music, and his audience seemed to largely agree.

"That s--t ain't country music, and it ain't never been country music, and it ain't never gonna be country music," he said to cheers from the crowd. Adcock has since issued multiple follow-ups and clarifications on his thoughts on social media.