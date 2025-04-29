See Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist (Opening Night)

Beyoncé performed the first of five shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Monday night (April 28), marking the kickoff of her hotly-anticipated 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour.

In a nearly three-hours-long set that included a whopping 39 songs, the superstar performed almost every song on her country album, plus more hits from across her massive pop discography.

New songs like "16 Carriages" and "Ameriican Requiem" rubbed elbows with Bey classics like "Diva" and "Crazy in Love" on this setlist, which also included an array of mashups and interpolated songs.

It was also the first time in two years that Beyoncé has mounted a live tour, and she ensured that the show leveled up in that time. She kept things focused during her set, which did not include an opener and did not feature any surprise guests (which the exception of her kids).

She stayed onstage for a marathon show, giving fans their money's worth while relying on very few bells and whistles over the course of her performance.

Beyoncé's Tour Production Is Simply Dazzling

Audio-visual elements and production were jaw-dropping and meticulously thought through during this show. From neon beer bottles to onstage mechanical bulls, Beyoncé took her country & Western theme to stratospheric heights over the course of the setlist.

The whole thing culminated in the penultimate song, "16 Carriages," where she rode over the crowd in a dangling convertible, an American flag waving off the back.

Beyoncé also seemed to nod to her country music doubters during her time onstage. Among the video clips that played for the stadium audience were news clips of TV anchors criticizing her for experimenting with the country genre, according to Harpers Bazarr.

Beyoncé's Kids Appear on Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé's oldest daughter, 13-year-old Blue Ivy, has been dancing in her mom's show since the Renaissance Tour in 2023. On Night 1 of the Cowboy Carter Tour, she was back onstage.

But at her Los Angeles show, Beyoncé's younger daughter, 7-year-old Rumi, also made an appearance. She walked out onstage holding her mom's hand during Bey's performance of "Protector" and grinned as her mom knelt down to sing the song just for her.

The Cowboy Carter Tour will continue with multiple nights in nine total cities, wrapping with back-to-back shows in Las Vegas on July 25 and 26.

Here's Beyoncé's 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist (Opening Night)

"Ameriican Requiem"

"Blackbiird"

"The Star Spangled Banner"

"Freedom"

"Ya Ya" with "Why Don't You Love Me" mash-up

"Oh Louisiana"

"America Has a Problem"

"Spaghetti"

"Formation"

"My House"

"Diva"

"Alligator Tears"

"Just for Fun"

"Protector"

"Flamenco"

"Move"

"Desert Eagle"

"Riiverdance"

"II Hands II Heaven"

"Sweet Honey Buckin'" with "Summer Renaissance"

"Jolene"

"Daddy Lessons"

"Bodyguard"

"II Most Wanted"

"Cuff It "/ "Cuff It (Wetter Remix)" / "Dance For You" mash-up

"Tyrant"

"Thique" / "Say My Name" / "All Up In Your Mind" mash-up

"Levii's Jeans"

"Daughter"

"I'm That Girl"

"Cozy"

"Alien Superstar"

"Deja Vu"

"Texas Hold 'Em" / "Pony Up" / "Church Girl" mash-up

"Crazy in Love" / "Freakum Dress" mash-up

"Heated" with "Where Them Fans" by 803fresh

"Before I Let Go"

"16 Carriages"

"Amen"