Beyonce’s 2025 Tour: Show Dates + a Potential Opening Act Emerge

Hot on the heels of her big night at the Grammy Awards, Beyoncé shared more details about her 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour.

Turns out, Beyoncé's touring for 2025 will take her to some the U.S.' biggest cities plus international locations: She's hitting Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, New York City, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas, as well as Paris and London.

"SHE COMING," the singer wrote on Instagram, sharing her newest announcement with a vintage-styled tour poster.

This news comes just one day after Beyoncé first announced the tour, revealing that it's happening this year, but not offering any further detail.

Among the missing information in that first tour announcement was any word on who the opening acts would be, or if there would be any at all. Beyoncé's tour dates announcement didn't clarify that point much, but it did suggest that Beyoncé won't be alone on her 2025 tour dates, since her tour is now billed as "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour."

As fans speculate on whom Beyoncé might choose to join her on the road, Shaboozey quickly comes up as an obvious option. After all, he was a collaborator on Cowboy Carter, and a special guest during Beyoncé's NFL Christmas Day halftime show last December.

Plus, Shaboozey's got plenty of draw for fans. He's a budding superstar in his own right, who performed at the Grammys this year and was one of the most-nominated acts from the country world.

When Entertainment Tonight asked Shaboozey about Beyoncé's tour on the Grammys red carpet, he kept coy, refusing to confirm or deny any involvement.

"I can't speak on that. We keep that tight-lipped," he said, stressing that he's simply excited to get to see her show at all -- in any capacity.

But it also seemed like he was more than ready to jump on the tour bus if the occasion arises.

"We'll see, man. We're gonna see," Shaboozey added. "She's a magician, and she always has a plan. So if I'm a part of that plan, I'm ready for it."